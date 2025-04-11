Nushrratt Bharuccha meets PM Modi and chats in Gujarati

Nushrratt Bharuccha has had quite the week—and not just because she’s gearing up to return to our screens with the spine-chilling ‘Chhorii 2’. The actor recently made headlines after a heartwarming exchange with none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a special event in Delhi.

The occasion wasn’t just a typical photo op. Nushrratt, always known for keeping things real, took a moment to express her genuine gratitude to the Prime Minister for helping ensure her safe return from Israel amid the recent conflict there.

For those who don’t know, she was among the Indian civilians stranded during the unrest. The government’s swift action to evacuate its citizens was a relief to many, and Nushrratt made sure to thank the PM in person.

And here’s the part that truly stole hearts: their conversation happened in Gujarati! Yes, you read that right.

When PM Modi asked if she could speak in Gujarati, Nushrratt lit up and replied, “I’m from Vadodara and I’m Gujarati.” Fans got a peek into this warm, unscripted moment via her Instagram, where she shared a short video of their chat—and it’s as adorable as it sounds.

But that’s not all Nushrratt’s been up to.

She’s also deep in promo mode for ‘Chhorii 2’, the sequel to the 2021 horror thriller that left audiences rattled and wanting more. This time, she steps back into the shoes of Sakshi—a role that already won her major praise for its emotional depth and raw intensity.

The sequel, set to hit screens on April 11, promises to dive even deeper into the haunting world that made the original such a success.