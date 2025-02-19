Indo-Korean partnership: BBIT-KDU’s landmark collaboration

To commemorate a historic international collaboration with South Korea’s Kyungdong University (KDU) Global, the Training and Placement Cell of Budge Budge Institute of Technology, Kolkata, organised a seminar on 11 February. Held at the university auditorium, the seminar focused on encouraging academic partnership, student exchange programs and research collaboration. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two universities, marking a significant step towards providing students with global exposure and developing career prospects.

The auditorium, filled with students from the BTech, Diploma and MBA departments, were eager to learn about the opportunities that the international partnership would bring. It offered an enriching experience by allowing students to broaden their academic horizons, build professional networks and gain insights into diverse perspectives. The seminar also enabled students to interact with stalwarts, share research ideas, and explore the latest developments in their respective fields.

Jagannath Gupta, chairman of the Budge Budge Institute of Technology, highlighted how this unique idea came into being, “The Training and Placement Cell of the institute initially proposed the idea. We immediately agreed, considering the immense potential it holds for our students. This connection will benefit the students from both the universities, helping them to get a job overseas and unlock long-term possibilities.”

The event featured distinguished dignitaries from South Korea including Prof. John Kyu Lee, President of Kyungdong University Global, Prof. Nur Alam MD, Dean of Graduate School, Department of AI of the university and Ms Julia Jung, Managing Director of Korean University Admission Center (KUAC).

Talking to The Statesman, Prof. Kyu Lee emphasised the significance of the MoU. “This MoU signed between our universities, will create tremendous opportunities for the students, faculty and the institutions. It focuses on three key areas: student exchange, training programs and collaborative research. Our aim is to complement each other, learn together and improve.”

He further added that it would open doors to new horizons. “It will also create space for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), business, hospitality and even film production. We are optimistic about this partnership and look forward to more such tie-ups. We are committed to more such teamwork so that students can grab the global avenue.”

One of the key elements of the agreement is the scholarship program. As Prof. Nur Alam stressed, many students aspire to study abroad but are held back due to financial constraints. Through the initiative, the university aims to make this dream possible by providing subsidised study programs. “Students meeting the eligibility criteria will be provided with 100 per cent scholarship including tuition fees and other academic expenses,” he said.

Prof. Alam also underscored the academic programs students can apply for at Kyungdong University. The university offers master’s programs in three different subjects including Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Hospitality and Tourism. Its undergraduate courses include Artificial Intelligence, Computer Engineering, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Hotel Management and Film Production. He specifically pointed out that these courses taught in English eliminate the problem of language barrier.

Krishna Kumar Gupta, the vice-chairman of the institute, explained the mutual benefits of Indo-Korean partnership in conversation with The Statesman, “Basically, the idea is to utilise each other’s strength. South Korea stands strong in innovation and advanced technology, while India has a solid base in engineering and research. Together, we can contribute to not only education but also economic growth. We are already in agreements with some US colleges and are in the process of expanding, and so is our Korean counterpart.” He further added, “We Indians are already great fans of Korean culture, be it K-dramas, K-pop, or Korean cuisine. So, Korea is a natural extension of our expansion programs.”

Overall, the agreement is going to contribute to innovation, research and technological advancements, benefitting both the institutions and industries in India and South Korea.