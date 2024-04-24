HR professionals and Ethics!

Software companies operate in the private sector, with profit as a main motive. Yet, any organisation is expected to follow certain ethical practices with its employees in the implementation of which its HR team plays an important role. Two of these are ‘following just treatment and processes based on respect, fairness and honesty’ and ‘being just and fair in handling job losses when redundancies occur’. However, whether every HR professional follows these principles is a moot point.

Speaking personally, after working for 23 years in a public sector bank, I sought voluntary retirement in 1999 and made a mid-life career change to the glamorous (?) software Industry, where I worked for 18 years. And in all those years, unlike most youngsters, I changed only 5 companies – a record of sorts! Of these, in one company, I barely lasted six months.

This company recruited me as a Domain Banking specialist, expecting a testing project from a bank intending to implement a ‘Core Banking System’. The HR Manager therein was a sweet talking young lady, whose father was known to me. However, when the project did not materialise, the team recruited for the purpose grew restless and started cautiously looking out for jobs, because (as one youngster confided in me) the company followed the practice of unceremoniously sacking employees, who it got to know were looking out for jobs. But, as the company was confident of bagging other projects, I decided to wait and watch.

Meanwhile, a consultant speaking on behalf of another software major called me regarding a Business Analyst’s position and sought my resume. Seeing no harm, I took care to send the same from my home PC and personal mail ID. Yet, the very next day, I received a call from the boss asking me to submit my resignation, or else face termination. Needless to add, I opted for the first option and left the company crestfallen, though I quickly recovered from the blow, with my faith in the philosophy of ‘pre-determination and taking life as it comes’.

That evening, I received a call from a young colleague who explained to me that the HR Manager’s husband was also working as an ‘HR executive’ in the company which had sought my resume and that was how the news had reached our boss! The information made sense, as I recalled the lady telling me where her spouse was working the day I joined the company. Being an experienced professional and with all my contacts, I quickly found another job. But what I found hard to digest was that a HR manager, who was supposed to be compassionate towards retrenched colleagues had acted thus towards me.

Software companies reacting strongly to poaching of employees is understandable, when market conditions are good. But taking such action against an employee on the bench, by spying on him, with the collaboration of the HR Manager and her obliging spouse in the same field is unethical to say the least. I am sure, my experience was an exception, as I know of several HR professionals who are most empathetic and go out of their way in helping terminated employees find new jobs.

Having said that, youngsters taking up jobs in the software industry would do well to remember that losing one’s job is not the end of life and one can always bounce back in life from any setback, by staying positive. Also they need to keep upgrading their skills, so that their organisations find them indispensable. Ultimately, that is the best guarantee they have of retaining jobs in this merciless industry, even in the worst of times!

(The writer is a former bank manager, software professional and content creator.)