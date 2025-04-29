Beyond the realm of abstract thoughts . . .

Often seen as the father of modern philosophy, Immanuel Kant needs no introduction whatsoever. The Department of Philosophy, Presidency University, Kolkata recently hosted a national seminar on – ‘Immanuel Kant’s Philosophy – Celebrating 300 years of Kant.’ Professor Nirmalya Narayan Chakraborty, the vice chancellor of Presidency University, set the tone for a wondrous, insightful event.

After the seminar got underway, there were curious faces all around. The university’s student community seemingly appeared pretty interested in a cult figure who has been more than a global icon all these years, all across the globe.

The national-level seminar had stalwart professors and speakers delivering lectures on interesting and relevant concepts like – the secondary qualities of the ego, problems of the mind, and the subtle difference between the substantial soul and the oft-neglected old soul. The seminar also touched on various aspects of Kantian philosophy and how those are still relevant in contemporary times.

Prof. Arindam Chakrabarti of Ashoka University spoke vociferously on – Inner Sense, Self and Body in Kant. He meticulously pointed out the transcendental phenomenon in perception. Chakrabarti also went on to add that at times, one tends to speak about “something other.” Further, “Perpetual Mistakes” are very much a part of the self. Emotion, instinct and thoughts – all these may apparently seem a little trivial. However, on delving deep, an individual may realise that these are, in actuality, nothing but “passing states.” As a matter of fact, Kant years ago asserted that the ethical reality is more real than the metaphysical reality. Kant and Peace – as a concept was beautifully chair-personed by Prof. Manidipa Sanyal, University of Calcutta. Kant’s concept of Erfahrung was also expertly presented by Sanyal. Meanwhile, IIT Kanpur professor Sushruth Ravish’s technical session on – A street view on Kantian Constructivism stood out rather nonchalantly.

On the flip side, Prof. Nilanjan Bhowmick from the University of Delhi shed light on – ‘Is Kant’s account of beauty too permissive?’ Jadavpur University professor Maitreyee Dutta’s presentation on – ‘Time and Change: Transcendental Aesthetic – Second Analogy and First Antinomy’ stood out as well. Renowned Indian philosopher Krishnachandra Bhattacharyya often showed flashes of brilliance, and during one particular time, his work accordingly epitomised that thing. Bhattacharyya personally believed in a concept like free will and incidentally never wanted to alter the Kantian concepts.

“For me, personally, Prof. Arindam Chakrabarti’s session seemed more than thought-provoking. I also thoroughly enjoyed listening to Prof. Maitreyee Dutta speaks on time and change,” said Mandira Ghoshal, a PhD scholar at, the Department of Philosophy, P.U.

On a broader note, one thing remains crystal clear, Kantian philosophy in general continues to inspire us, and the enigma called Immanuel Kant will always leave a profound impression. This very seminar at Presidency University, Kolkata once again reinforced the fact that philosophy is not just about abstract ideas and thoughts.

The writer is a freelance contributor