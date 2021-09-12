Varsity students withdraw protest after authorities accept free jab demand

The Presidency University Students Council (PUSC) withdrew its 96-hour sit-in after the varsity authorities agreed to free vaccination of all students. PUSC office-bearer Adrija Adak told on Saturday that the authorities issued a notice promising to start free vaccination at the earliest at the campus in collaboration with the state government.

Since free vaccination of every student was the prerequisite to begin any on-campus academic activity, this was the main demand of the agitating students which has been accepted by the administration of the state university and hence the sit-in at the portico was withdrawn after 96 hours on Friday evening, Adak said.

The Dean of Students in the notice attached a table which will have the list of first and second dose recipients of vaccines and said “the university will submit the details to higher education department within the due date.”

The university called upon the students union to help the authority in collating information, i.e. rigorous data collection, in this regard and “we will co-operate and help the authority in every step of this process,” Adak said.

The union has also been successful in getting its other demands met, like the opening of libraries and the authority has issued a notice mentioning the process through which the students can come to the university and issue the required books on particular days of the week.

The union, however, asserted it will continue its larger movement of re-opening of the campus, which will be done after its preparatory phases like vaccination are completed.