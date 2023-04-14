Guv Bose pays surprise visit to Presidency, 3rd in 4 days

Braving scorching heat, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose paid a surprise visit to Presidency University (PU) on Thursday, hardly a couple of days after he stepped into the Calcutta University’s College Street campus on Monday.

His visit to three universities within a gap of two days has further intensified the ongoing controversy, particularly at a time when the state government seems worried about ‘sudden proactiveness’ of the governor, who is also chancellor of state-run universities in Bengal.

Bose visited Barasat University (BU) in North 24-Parganas on Wednesday. Bose’s convoy reached the PU campus around noon and then went straight to the Becker Building, housing science departments inside the university campus on College Street.

He met the teachers there and delivered a brief speech on the spot. He also reportedly spoke to students of the university. Students from the SFI union submitted a deputation to the governor.

They have demanded that the Presidency University students’ union election should be conducted at the earliest. In addition, fund allocation should be increased in required infrastructural areas like libraries, field trips and laboratories.

They have also demanded that the NEP 2020 should not be implemented at PU without any discussion with student representatives.