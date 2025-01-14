From terror to tales of triumphs— How the USBRL project is poised to change the ‘Kashmir’ perspective’

“Gar Bar-ru-e-Zamin Ast; Hamin Ast, Hamin Ast Hamin Ast (If there is a heaven on earth, it is here, it is here, it is here).” The poetic lines by Amir Khusru flashed into my mind as I reached Srinagar Railway Station during a recent Press tour to Kashmir. Like almost all the Indians of all ages, catching glimpses of the mesmerising beauty of the enchanting paradise was my dream. Even the horrific images of terror often shown about the valley on the silver screens could not affect my aspirations of paying a visit in a lifetime to the gushing rivers, scintillating waterfalls, picturesque misty mountains, lush green forests and meandering roads that had always appealed to me, like crores of Indians living in the remotest corners of the country.

The dream of millions of such Indians who wish to enjoy the scenic beauty of the ‘Paradise on Earth’ is likely to get wings soon with the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) Project that narrates the tale of triumph over young, rugged Himalayan mountains by the Indian Railways. By providing seamless connectivity to Kashmir with every corner of the nation, the project is poised to change the earlier general perspective about the land of saffron. This ambitious national project not only showcases Indian Railways’ engineering prowess but also symbolises triumph over the formidable geographical challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. The full operations of the USBRL project would allow direct train travel to Kashmir from Udhampur, bridging a crucial gap in the region’s transportation network.

Advertisement

THE IDEA OF A RAIL CONNECTIVITY FROM KASHMIR

Advertisement

Like the colossal project, the process of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) formation and completion is a journey in itself. The region lacked a rail link till 1972, when Jammu was connected by Indian Railways with the rest of the country. The idea of providing an all-weather transport system from the ‘Paradise of the Earth’ to the other parts of the country was conceptualised in 1995. The project was declared a national project in the year 2002. The rail connectivity moved an inch further in 2009 with the commissioning of the 118 km Qazigund-Baramulla section in the western part of the Valley via Srinagar to Qazigund at the other end, providing easy and convenient movement of passengers in the valley area. A few years later, in 2014, the much-awaited 25 km Udhampur-Katra train service, a part of the Udhampur-Baramulla rail link, was started for catering to the devotees of the Vaishno Devi Shrine. In 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first electric MEMU train between Baramulla and Sangaldan.

TALE OF TRIUMPH

Recognised as one of the most complex railway construction projects in India, the journey of the USBRL was all about triumphing over several hurdles by the Indian Railway. The project features 36 main tunnels, including India’s longest railway tunnel, the T-50, stretching approximately 12.77 kilometres, and 943 bridges. According to officials in the Railways, particularly in the Katra-Banihal section where the speed tests were conducted during the safety inspections on 8 January, the engineers had to overcome the challenges of heavy squeezing of tunnel profile and heaving of tunnel invert along with collapse and cavity formations. Tunnelling through shear zones, thrusts or even faults in the midst of complex geology was an uphill task. Also, ingress of water, particularly in reverse gradients and inaccessible in remote locations of tunnel portals, were some of the obstructions that the engineers had to handle during the process. As pointed out by the engineers, of all the 36 main tunnels, work on Tunnel 33 was one of the most challenging tasks. Tunnel mining through the Subathu Formation in about 300 m length, consisting of siltstone, shale and coal lenses, was a highly challenging, time-consuming, and difficult task owing to very poor stand-up time, and the presence of methane gas made the task more difficult. Likewise, the network has 943 bridges, including two engineering wonders—the Chenab Bridge and the Anji Khad Bridge. As shared by a senior official associated with the Chenab Bridge project, the excavation phase, along with the erection of the deck, were the two most challenging tasks. Constructing the bridge incrementally on a transition curve was yet another major task carried out during the construction of the bridge, which is the highest arch bridge in the world. The other technical wonder, the Anji Khad, had similar uphill tasks, including the construction of the cantilever portion of the bridge. “The restriction that we faced was that the gantry available with us could not be of 150 metric tonnes in weight. The margin weight allowed was only 10 MT plus or minus. This made the gantry very slender. The challenge was to lower the segments with weights of 185 or even 200 metric tonnes using this gantry of 150 tonnes,” he added.

After overcoming the hurdles, the Kashmir Valley is now all set to have an all-season rail link for the first time after independence. Of the entire route of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project, spanning over a distance of 272 km, the sections up to Sangaldan on the Srinagar side and that till Katra on the Udhampur side are operational. However, a distance of around 63 km, including a 46 km stretch between Sangaldan and Reasi via Chenab Bridge on the Srinagar and Baramulla side and a 17 km network between Reasi and Katra via Anji Khad Bridge on the Udhampur side, is awaiting finalisation of an inaugural date. Sections of railway officials are anticipating the remaining legs to be inaugurated this month, either on 23 January or 26 February, with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, flagging off trains or even boarding a Vande Bharat train on the occasion.

STRATEGIC AND SOCIAL IMPORTANCE

As learnt during a Press tour to the project site recently, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project marks a historic milestone in connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India in all seasons. According to the Railways, the USBRL is not only strategically important, but it will also prove to be a milestone for the social and economic development of the region.

Economic development: The rail link will accelerate business activities in the Kashmir Valley, giving access to large markets for agricultural products, crafts, and local industries.

Promotion of tourism: Tourism in Kashmir will reach new heights through this rail link. It will be easy and affordable for tourists to reach the valley.

Employment opportunities: Thousands of people got employment during the construction of the project, and many local residents will get employment even after its operation.

Strong national security: The rail link will not only make quick movement of the army possible but will also ensure fast supply of resources in emergency situations.

TRAIL OF ASPIRATIONS

According to the Northern Railway officials, the USBRL is a hope, paving the way for a brighter future for Kashmir. The project is home to several key railway stations that drive the progress, security, and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir. Qazigund, known as the ‘gateway to the Kashmir Valley,’ serves as a vital connection between South Kashmir and the rest of the region. Stations like Pampore, Srinagar, Sopore, and Anantnag are central to the valley’s economic activity, serving as major business hubs. Additionally, the significance of Reasi and Katra stations is elevated by their proximity to the Vaishno Devi temple, making them crucial for the growth of the region.

The opening of the remaining stretch would enable an uninterrupted train journey from New Delhi to Srinagar in state-of-the-art Vande Bharat coaches or even to Baramulla in mail/express trains.