Hurriyat leader says he was not allowed to hold meet on Waqf issue

Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday said the authorities did not allow the Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) to hold a meeting at his Srinagar residence to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

All lanes and bylanes leading to the residence have been sealed, he said in a post on X.

Advertisement

“Religious representatives of J&K, including from Ladakh, Kargil and Jammu had reached the valley to attend this meeting today. It is strange that even a discussion to deliberate on this serious issue and respond peacefully by Muslim scholars and religious institutes in this Muslim majority region is barred.

Advertisement

“When every political party could freely express their views on this issue in the Indian Parliament, this right should be extended to the Muslim political and religious representatives of J&K also,” Mirwaiz wrote.

He said “MMU has decided that the joint resolution on this matter prepared in consultation with all members will be read out in mosques and at all religious congregations coming Friday. Further, MMU extends its full support to All India Muslim Personal Law Board and will stand by the Board in whatever course of action it deems appropriate to address the issues arising from the new law”.

Earlier in the morning Mirwaiz wrote on X that his office has been informed by the authorities that the important meeting of MMU at his residence, regarding the Waqf Bill will not be allowed.