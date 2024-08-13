Facets of existence

The anthology of poems titled “Beyond Here and Other Poems” offers a thought-provoking and profoundly introspective insight into the world as experienced by the poet Bishnupada Sethi, a well-known poet and writer. The poet’s poetic expressions encapsulate his philosophical contemplations on both the tangible and intangible aspects of existence and the intricate interplay between the self and the existential world.”Beyond Here” symbolises the poet’s relentless quest for understanding and wholeness in various dimensions of life. This quest extends beyond physical space or temporal constructs, delving into the multifaceted conditions defining individual and collective human experiences. The poet adeptly portrays the pervasive influence of the natural and social environment on human experience and perception. The natural world, with its inherent symbolism and metaphorical significance, shapes the lives and conditions of individuals, contributing to the nuanced interpretation of the visible. The poet’s poetic expressions encapsulate his philosophical contemplations on both the tangible and intangible aspects of existence and the intricate interplay between the self and the existential world.The social environment plays a pivotal role in connecting the individual’s mind with the external world and in facilitating attaching deep consciousness to the perceptible surroundings. Despite his profound connection to the visible realm, the individual’s insatiable curiosity persists, stemming from the realisation that not all existential queries find resolution solely in the external domain but beyond. The anthology of poems is all about the other realities of life that are “beyond” manifested in his multifaceted poems. The poet explores the complexities of human consciousness, delving into the interplay between visible and invisible aspects of life. “Beyond Here and Other Poems” presents philosophical musings, inviting readers to ponder the dynamics of human existence. Poet Bishnupada’s collection of poems delves into diverse themes, capturing intense emotions and contemplations on nature and human existence. The anthology begins with a love poem set in nature, where two souls experience a unique love.

We live with our feelings

The most precious treasures hidden inside.

The fervour of our love is a fulfilling sense,

It prompts a perpetual smile on our lips.

The eye winkles uncover

The beautiful Islands of our hearts

Only discovered by both of us. (p.10)

A lone traveller ponders the meaning of life and the decline of human values. Despite the challenges, the poet remains optimistic, striving for a world of hope and harmony. In the poem “Clueless”, the poet struggles with an invisible force, while in “Feeling Ecstatic”, the poet describes an inner stillness untouched by worldly influences. Nature plays a prominent role in many of the poems, offering a space for happiness and joy.

Consider the stanza:

It was a music

Soft and Subtle

The early morning rains sang

To the tunes of a gentle breeze

While the humming bees added rhymes

A celestial fragrance was waiting all around

To the charms of drifting clouds.

The sky was overcast.

The sun’s rays were peeping in

From behind.

A stage was set

For someone to arrive. (On Daughters Day)

The association of nature with humans is an eternal reality on which the raining music, gentle breeze, humming bees, celestial fragrance, drifting clouds, the sky and sun rays — all wait for someone to arrive. The nature metaphors inspire the poet’s creative spirit like blessings from heaven to fulfil life.

How lucky

Have I been

To have a daughter

Lively and Pretty

She is blessings

From the heavens-

Cheering all the way

And making a life so full. (On Daughter’s Days, p. 28- 29)

“Give me a Bicycle” is a poem of childhood memories shaping the imagination and thinking of a child owning an object and putting a life on it. A craze for a cycle during her dreamy childhood is the symbol of her long-distance journey that fuelled her goal of life. The infatuation, attachment, anxieties and thrill of getting a new bicycle enthralled her mind with an object she had never dreamt of. The cycle is a symbol of progress and the initiation of a journey unforeseen. It was a discovery, which is missing from the poet’s mature life but in living memories. A mother is a creator, a great artist who shapes the creation from her womb, breaking an egg and becoming a human. Mother’s nourishment and her journey of sacrifice for her creation enrich the creation in a visible world. Also, the invisible blessings will be omnipresent in creation forever. (For a Bereaved Mother, p. 38-39), signifying the immortality of generations from past to future.

“He Exists” is a poem for a mightiest and strongest father, who is an umbrella, sheds his son from all the miseries and pains, and holds up the family all along at the cost of his sweat and blood. Father is a visible god in a family who fights with all the difficult times. His physical presence is a golden moment that fulfils one’s life with his memorable words of inspiration, which is like believing in the supreme god.

He writes,

There is nothing to worry my son,

He has His hands upon you

Like I held your hand once.

And He knows His job well.

Trust me HE exists

Nothing could be there

Without His wish. (p.51)

Woman and fire is a mythic reality even today in Indian dogmatic society. Fire Ordeal is a poem symbolising the mythic story of Sita that questions the test inflicted on her. This poem is a generalisation of thousands of Sita facing fire ordeal in everyday life. Sita, burdened with agony, revolted against the injustice. The consequence is a final departure from worldly life to the abode of Mother Earth. This is a most sensible poem in which the poet has endured the feelings of a woman in fire.(p. 35-36).

The poem “Fire Within” illustrates the poet’s inner emotions and transformation. “From Inside a Room of Life” explores metaphysical consciousness, while “Lord Jagannath” conveys the impact of divine consciousness on devotees. “I Wish to Know” reflects on feeling disconnected from a place, and “Beyond Here” delves into self-meaning. “Ahimsa” pays tribute to Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence. Additionally, the text portrays the poet’s compassionate observation of the connection between animals and humans, particularly reflecting on a family’s lament for a deceased calf.

In another poem, the poet envisions how a little girl tries to light the lamp against the storm symbolising the courage to face the dangers of life.

Look at the little girl in the hut of a wise farmer

Trying to save the lamp glowing,

providing a hardcover in the house corner,

dispelling darkness away.

She is quite aware of the power of the storm (p. 18)

In one poem, the poet describes how the mournful songs are no longer heard in the villages. The village graveyard is where the human ego disappears and turns into ashes. Among the charred firewood and burnt sand, with moisture in the air, the poet’s vivid imagery captures the reduction of identity to mere ashes. A few pieces of charcoal, with no names, are scattered around. The awareness of death is a central theme for the poet, who witnessed the harsh reality of human life coming to an end and turning into ashes in the graveyard, from existence to nothingness.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a devastating global crisis, resulting in widespread loss of life and uncertainty. In the poem “Beyond the Lock,” the poet depicts the overwhelming presence of death and destruction while expressing a desire to find strength and overcome adversity. The poem reflects on the struggles of migrant labourers who travelled long distances with their families in a desperate attempt to survive. Consider such a man who walked thousands of miles to reach his birthplace.

My feet give me strength

The head and shoulder support

My family and I

Move miles and miles

Over the years,

In search of work, food and rest

Not sure I remember

The year and month. (p. 20)

Another poem depicts a man carrying his deceased wife’s body, like the myth of Siva and his deceased Parvati. It emphasises that while a body may be lifeless, love and devotion endure. The poem aligns the myth’s motifs with human experiences, conveying a deeper message of spiritual rebirth and the solace offered by a compassionate nature.

The whisper of a gentle breeze, the shadow of a tree

The sound of a bird in the branches,

The wildflowers by the side of lanes,

The sight of knowns and unknowns

Remind me that I am not alone. ( p.81)

Bishnu Pada’s poetry beautifully weaves together themes of earth, sun, rain, heaven, natural calamities, and social realities. Influenced by saints and figures such as Rama, Siva, Buddha, and Gandhi, the poet’s work embodies a strong moral sense, advocating for greater human welfare and envisioning a society free from suffering. His verses often depict gods, saints, and elements of nature, drawing powerful imagery from the divine innocence of his own child and the interconnectedness of humans, animals, and nature. Embracing Indian knowledge and epistemology, Bishnu Pada emphasises the notion that knowledge originates from the mind and transcends into physical reality. His work captures life experiences in a synchronal manner, presenting a rich tapestry of the unity of time and space, while delving deep into the minutiae of imagination and creativity.

The reviewer is principal secretary of the government of Odisha

Spotlight

Beyond Here and other poems

By Bishnupada Sethi

Har-Anand Publications

134 pages, Rs 695/-