Trades buying wheat above govt MSP 

With the increase in demand of wheat globally due to the Russia-Ukraine war, wheat is being purchased above the government fixed minimum support price (MSP) by private traders in Punjab.

Grain commission agents said at present the market price of wheat was between Rs 2,250 and Rs 2,300 per quintal as compared to the MSP of wheat which is Rs 2,015 per quintal.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Friday said due to the Russia-Ukraine war, there would be increase in demand of wheat globally, and this time, wheat is being purchased above the MSP by private traders.He said that after depositing tax in mandis (grain markets), private traders can procure wheat from all mandis of the state with ease.

While reviewing the ongoing wheat procurement operations at Khanna grain market, the CM said all the arrangements for the smooth procurement of wheat crop in the state have been put in place and assured all the stakeholders especially the farmers involved in the procurement process would not face any difficulty.

Mann said detailed instructions have already been issued to officials of the food and civil supplies department and heads of all the state procurement agencies to ensure timely payment besides immediate lifting.

The CM said this time, there was a bit delay in the arrival of wheat in mandis and in some areas, even the produce is comparatively less. He assured that every single grain of farmers produce would be procured by the government through its 2262 mandis (1862 permanent and 400 temporary).

He said that this year, they are expecting arrival of 135 lakh metric tonne (MT) of wheat in the state, out of which around 97000 MT would be expected in Khanna mandi alone and around 9.24 lakh MT in district Ludhiana.

The CM said that payment is being transferred online in the bank accounts of farmers within 48 hours and he is personally monitoring the ongoing wheat procurement process. Mann said officials have been strictly directed to ensure that there should be no problem in transportation and payment. He said all arrangements of potable drinking water, lights, sitting arrangements and toilets etc have been ensured in all mandis.

Mann said to ensure there is no arrival of wheat from other states, the state government is fully geared up and strict action would be taken against all officials or anyone allowing this corrupt practice.