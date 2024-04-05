Congress releases manifesto: promises caste census, jobs, MSP

Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the general elections 2024, promising national caste census, MSP for farmers and jobs for youths among others.

The manifesto was released at AICC headquarters where party president Mallikarjun Kharge, flanked by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, were present on the stage. Party general secretary K C Venugopal and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram were also present on the dais.

In its manifesto, the Congress vowed to conduct a nationwide census to identify and enumerate castes, sub-castes and their socio-economic condition, and amend the Constitution to raise the 50 per cent cap on quota for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward classes.

It also vowed minimum support price (MSP) for farmers growing cash crops. Protests by farmers across the country had continued for months against the government’s three farm laws, which have been scrapped now.

The Congress has said it will give a permanent legal guarantee for MSP – a core demand for protesting farmers – based on the formula recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.

The party also vowed to eliminate poverty by improving the fortunes of 23 crore people over the next decade.

Mr Kharge said this manifesto will be ‘nyay ka dastavez’ (a document for justice) in the political history of the country. ”From the five pillars of the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’ – yuva (youth), kisan (farmers), naari (women), shramik (workers), and hissedari (equity), 25 guarantees will emerge… ,” he said.