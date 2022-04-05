Organised Crime : Bhagwant Mann announces Anti-Gangster Task Force

In a bid to wipe out gangster’s network operating across the state so as to create a sense of security amongst the citizens, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced formation of an anti-gangster task force (AGTF) in the state.

Chairing a high level meeting of the police department on Tuesday, Mann – who holds home portfolio, directed Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab VK Bhawra to establish the full-fledged AGTF headed by an additional DGP (ADGP) rank officer.

The CM said ensuring law and order in the state is the foremost priority in order to restore people’s confidence in the police machinery. Emphasising the need on eradication of organised crime, he assured of all requisite manpower, latest equipment and information technology besides adequate funds to the police force to break this unholy nexus which has already spread its wings in drug trade and Kabaddi world.

Mann said AGTF would have integrated collection of intelligence, manning and execution of operations, registrations of FIRs, investigation and prosecution on the lines of similar such specialised units in the country.

Directing the police to make coordinated efforts against organised crimes, Mann said the new police stations with state-wide jurisdiction over organised crime would be soon notified with a sole motive to allay the fear from the minds of general public about the terror unleashed by the gangsters.

Mann said he has already instructed the Jail department to keep strict vigil over the activities of gangsters lodged in various jails in the state and no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Expressing deep concern over several precious lives lost due to fatal road accidents every day, Mann said that over 5500 lives are snuffed out due to these accidents besides nearly 1.5 lakh people sustain injuries on this count. He asked the DGP to come out with a comprehensive proposal to make a separate wing of highway patrolling police dedicated to effectively control the traffic snarls besides ensuring timely medical aid to the accident victims so as to save the human lives.

He said 136 black spots were identified after the demise of renowned TV personality Jaspal Bhatti in a road accident but unfortunately nothing concrete was done on the ground. He also underlined the need to keep a first aid kit in every police vehicle so that any injured on the road could be given medical assistance.