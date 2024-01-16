Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets death threat from Khalistani terrorist Pannun

US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has allegedly threatened to kill Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state’s DGP Gaurav Yadav.

According to reports, Pannun has called on gangsters to unite and target Mann and Yadav on Republic Day.

The threat comes after CM Mann ordered Punjab Police to take strict action against gangsters in the state.

Earlier this month, the Khalistani terrorist had also threatened the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22 and asked Muslims to oppose the mega event.

Pannun had purportedly termed the January 22 ceremony as “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Operation Blue Star on Muslims” and called the event most “unholy, ungodly and unrighteous ceremony”.

This wasn’t the only instance when the Khalistan terrorist has issued threats against India or Indian leaders.

Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) booked him over his video threatening Air India passengers.

The NIA has registered a case against Pannun under sections 120B, 153A & 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 10, 13, 16, 17, 18, 18B & 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

In the purported video released on November 4, 2023, Pannun had asked Sikhs not to fly by Air India planes on and after November 19. He claimed a threat to their lives if they fly on Air India planes.

The Khalistani extremist also threatened not to allow Air India to operate anywhere in the world.

Following his threat, authorities in India, Canada and several other countries where Air India operates, issued a high alert and initiated a probe against him.

The Khalistan terrorist, according to the US Justice Department, was subject to a thwarted assassination bid by an Indian national named Nikhil Gupta.

The US claimed that Gupta, on directions from an Indian government official, tried to hire a killer to assassinate Pannun in New York.

Gupta, who is currently in the custody of Czech Republic authorities and awaiting extradition to the US, has been charged with murder-for-hire in the case.