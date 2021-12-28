No more Covid restrictions in MP for now: Govt

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday said no more Covid-related restrictions will be imposed in the state for now.

A decision in this regard was taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

“A mass campaign to vaccinate the youth between 15 to 18 years will be started soon across the state and they will be administered Covaxin only. Observing the current situation of Covid-19, the government, as of now, has decided not to impose more restrictions. All activities continued to run at its full length in the state,” the state government said in an official communication on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Chouhan directed the officials to ensure people maintain social distancing and wear masks.

He also instructed the police to ensure that people do not gather unnecessarily at any public place.

Following the direction of the Centre, the Madhya Pradesh government has imposed night curfew between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The state has seen an increasing trend of daily Covid cases. In the last one week, Madhya Pradesh has registered as many as 236 new Covid cases.

In December (from Dec 1-Dec 27), a total of 583 Covid cases were registered in Madhya Pradesh of which Indore reported highest cases – 247, and Bhopal reported 205 cases.

As per official reports, on Monday, the state had reported 42 new Covid cases, while the number of Omicron cases remained at nine.

The state has reported nine cases of Omicron on Sunday in Indore.

However, other districts have not reported Omicron related Covid cases so far. Seven persons who were infected with the Omicron variant have reportedly recovered.