Six women judges sacked in MP

The Madhya Pradesh government has terminated the services of six women Civil Judges on the recommendation of the MP High Court.

The state Law Department issued orders for terminating the services of six judges, after the administrative committee and full court meeting found their performance during the probation period unsatisfactory, said sources.

The women judges whose services have been terminated include Sarita Chaudhary posted at Umaria, Rachna Atulkar Joshi posted at Rewa, Priya Sharma posted at Indore, Sonakshi Joshi posted at Morena, Aditi Kumar Sharma posted at Tikamgarh and Jyoti Barkhade posted at Timarni.