Mann govt under Opposition fire over spike in incidents of violence

The Bhagwant Mann government is under fire over the increasing incidents of violence in Punjab with the Opposition alleging complete collapse of law and order in the states ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the state.

“Complete collapse of law and order in Punjab while CM is busy seeking votes in Himachal’s cool breezes.. Two more cold blood murders in Patiala today. On an average three-four murder taking place daily, people are in state of fear. Best way to discharge your duty is to dispense with it,” Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said in a tweet referring to Mann’s presence in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh for a road show along with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for kick-starting party’s poll campaign in the state where Assembly polls are due later this year.

Singh also took on the AAP-led government, alleging that the recent spike in incidents of violence in Punjab was worrisome.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the recent spike in incidents of violence in Punjab is very worrisome. “Punjab Police is perfectly capable of handling these situations, if they are given a free hand by the Punjab government to take strict action. No one should be allowed to disturb Punjab’s hard earned peace,” he said in a tweet.

Amarinder’s party, Punjab Lok Congress alleged 19 murders have taken place in 21 days. “This Badlaav (change) was seen in Punjab after the Aam Aadmi Party government. Law and order situation is the worst but Mr Chief Minister is on political tourism in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat,” the PLC said in a tweet.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the collapse of the law and order situation in Punjab post formation of the AAP government had created a feeling of insecurity in the minds of Punjabis.

The SAD requested Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take immediate corrective steps instead of remaining busy in propaganda exercises.

Senior SAD leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the law and order situation had taken a turn for the worse immediately after AAP came into power in the state and that it had become alarming now.

He said there was a feeling that the government had given a clear signal to the police force that AAP workers should be allowed a free hand. “This is why we witnessed AAP leaders taking the law in their own hands at Jaito even as the police force remained mute spectators. The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that the former Rampura Phul municipal councilor and AAP leader Surinder Bansal even tore the uniform of a SHO besides punching the officer in the face at Rampura police station recently,” the SAD leader added.