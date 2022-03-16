Jai Ram interacts with students evacuated from Ukraine, assures help in safeguarding careers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday virtually interacted with the students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine and assured them of finding ways to safeguard their careers.

The Chief Minister said that the Centre as well as the state government is concerned about the career of these students and would strive to find out a way to ensure that the careers of the students do not get affected.

“All the students and other people of the state have been safely brought out from Ukraine. The Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi made every effort with utmost sensitivity for the safety and safe return of Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine.

Due to the closure of Ukraine’s airspace, four Union Ministers were specially deployed in neighbouring countries of Ukraine which showed the concern of the Prime Minister for the safety of the citizens of the country,” the CM said.

He stated that Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine were brought back through special flights from the border countries under ‘Operation Ganga’ and ensured safe return of every Indian citizen.

The state government also effectively took up the matter with the Union government and upon their arrival in Delhi or Mumbai, arrangements were made by the state government to bring the people back to their homes.

Most of the students were all praise to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister for being highly sensitive to the issues of students stranded in Ukraine and they expressed pride over the image of India that was built by the PM in abroad.

All the students were all praise to the employees of the Indian Embassy in neighbouring countries, he added.

MLAs Vinod Kumar and J R Katwal, General Secretary Child Welfare Council Payal Vaidya were also present with the Chief Minister at Shimla during the video conferencing.