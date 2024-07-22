Escorted by Bangladeshi army, police, 550 students reach India

Alarge number of students, mostly from India, arrived at the Changrabandha Immigration Check Post in Cooch Behar by this afternoon. At least 550 students were escorted by the Bangladesh Army and Police for their safety as they returned from their respective educational institutions in the neighbouring country amidst widespread violence. Many students, including 40 per cent girls, expressed relief upon reaching the Indian side with full protection from the Bangladesh government. The Border Security Force (BSF), immigration officials, and West Bengal police made extensive arrangements to receive them from the Bangladesh side as quickly as possible.

The BSF noted that while a majority of the students were Indian, there were also Nepalese and Bhutanese students, as well as one student from the Maldives. Yesterday, 33 students had fled Bangladesh and crossed into India through Changrabandha in Cooch Behar. Other students returning from Bangladesh are using different ICPs such as Fulbari, Hilli, and Malda in North Bengal. The West Bengal police provided free bus services for these returning students ~ some were taken to Siliguri while others went directly to Cooch Behar town from Changrabandha Immigration Check Post. Due to a lack of internet services, both the students and their parents were unable to contact each other which was a cause for concern. As stated by the students, the Bangladesh government instructed them to return to their own countries until the violent situation is under control.

According to Indian officials, the situation in Bangladesh remains unstable as evident by a two-day strike called by agitators since yesterday. However, this may change after the Supreme Court of Bangladesh overturned a High Court order on the controversial reservation system. According to officials, tourists from Bangladesh who had planned to visit Darjeeling and other parts of India are now leaving early and heading back to their own country. Similarly, Indians from North Bengal who travelled to Bangladesh to visit family members are also making their way home. The imposed curfew has resulted trade between India and Bangladesh being nearly suspended ~ a few trucks carrying export items have been stranded at customs stations as the unloading process could not commence. Exporters have reported that their vehicle drivers and their assistants are currently in the custody of the Bangladesh government for their safety

