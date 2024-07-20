Girls get hygiene lessons, learn about relationship management

Class VII students of Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar (MBSV) recently had a session of a different kind, on personal hygiene, where they also had an art workshop.

The students interacted with Dr Gouri Kumra, an obstetrician and gynaecologist, whose CV mentions she also pursues ego-free painting.

Around 90-odd students participated in the workshop-cum-session, where they not only learnt about personal hygiene but also how to develop relationship management.

Dr Kumra discussed relationships, about how a female should prepare for the world. She said relationship management is as important as learning history and geography and lamented that not enough stress is being paid in this regard.

Dr Kumra said, “Children today are more aware than what they were 10 years ago but they are suffering a lot because we are getting more dysfunctional homes. Previously they were more innocent. They are more aware but as diversion, they are calling into wrong relationships and attraction.”

The art workshop threw up a lot of interesting facets of the students. “One child, I found, was very bitter from inside but she projected herself to be very happy. She was like a joker. We have to see the sorrows behind the laughter. We have to be aware of such sensitive children and address their emotions,” said the educator.

Dr Kumra also taught children to read between the words. She showed how jealousy has the lousy hidden in it, hatred has the word red hat, danger has the word anger, etc.

The Class VII students learnt about personal hygiene, body and self, developing positive attitude and burst taboos.

Dr Kumra encouraged students to express themselves and question if they found anything wrong or confusing.

Principal of MBSV school, Sonali Sarkar, who was also present on the occasion said, “The school plans to do more such workshops. In the pipeline is a workshop with the senior students on sex education, which we think is also very important. These workshops are very helpful as there are many things children do not know. Listening to an expert, it becomes easier for us to explain things. Also, these exercises help in the overall well-being of the child. Many times parents are also not aware about a lot of things.”

The doctor, who analysed the art works of the students done at the workshop, later shared her feedback with the school and the councillors regarding the students.