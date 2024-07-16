MP MLA advises students to open puncture repair shops

Pannalal Shakya, a ruling BJP MLA, speaking at the inauguration of one of the 55 ‘PM Excellence’ Colleges at Guna, advised students to open a tyre puncture repair shops to at least earn some livelihood as college degrees are useless.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the colleges simultaneously in all 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

A video of the BJP MLA’s controversial statement surfaced on social media on Monday.

“…We are inaugurating a PM College of Excellence today. I appeal to everyone to keep one sentence in mind – that nothing is going to be achieved with these college degrees in science. Open a puncture repair shop instead. At least you will earn some livelihood….,” Pannalal Shakya said during his speech at the event from the podium in the presence of ministers, senior officers of the Guna district administration, and police.

State Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar was the chief guest at the inauguration of the ‘PM College of Excellence’.

Shakya later complained that his statement was taken out of context. He is a three-time MLA from the Guna Assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh. He courted controversy in 2018 too with a statement that crimes against women were increasing because girls were having boyfriends.