HP BJP chief, Education minister test positive for Covid

Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Suresh Kashyap and Education minister Govind Singh Thakur on Friday tested positive for Covid.

Kashyap shared news of getting Covid positive on social media and said, “After initial symptoms, I got myself tested for Covid report of which is positive. I am in self isolation and strictly following doctor’s advice.”

He also advised the party workers who were in close contact with him to get tested and observe caution.

State Education minister Govind Singh Thakur too informed about getting tested for Covid in a Facebook post and said, “I was not feeling well for the last two days after he got tested for Covid. Apart from mild symptoms, my health is fine.”

He also requested people who had come into contact with him in the last few days to get tested for Covid and asked them to exercise caution.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed concern over Kashyap and Thakur testing positive for Coronavirus and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, the state today recorded the highest 1,975 cases with the number of active cases of Covid going up to 9,529 while one person succumbed to the disease.