Himachal students can have access to playgrounds after official closing time

Students in Himachal Pradesh will now have access to school and college playgrounds after the official closing time.

The decision has been by the state government recognizing the paramount importance of physical activities in students’ overall development and addressing the growing concerns surrounding excessive cell phone usage.

An official spokesperson of the Education Department said here on Friday that this momentous step will support extended access to school and college grounds beyond official closing times.

This initiative further aims to provide students with the opportunity to engage in sports activities and strike a healthier balance between their digital and physical lives, he added.

He said that the usage of school or college grounds for the purpose of sports activities will be allowed only to the enrolled students of that particular school or college.

In today’s digital age, the pervasive presence of mobile devices has resulted in a significant rise in cell phone dependency among students.

Excessive screen time not only contributes to sedentary behaviour but also impacts their physical health, social interactions, and personal growth.

“The state government sensitive to the concerns, understands the need to address these challenges and promote a more active and well-rounded lifestyle for students,” said the spokesperson.

By encouraging extended access to school and college playgrounds, the government seeks to redirect students’ attention from the addictive allure of cell phones to more physically engaging pursuits, he added.

Engaging in sports activities not only improves physical fitness but also nurtures important life skills, including teamwork, discipline, resilience, and leadership, he said, adding that furthermore, participating in sports fosters social interactions and promotes a sense of camaraderie among students, enhancing their overall well-being besides preventing them from getting involved in the drug menace.

The decision to support extended access to school and college playgrounds underscores the government’s commitment to the holistic development of students in the state, he said.

“By providing them with opportunities to participate in sports activities, the government aims to create an environment that nurtures their physical, social, and emotional growth,” said the spokesperson.