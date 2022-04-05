Haryana :Vigilance Bureau nabs Patwari accepting Rs 71000 bribe

Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has arrested a Patwari red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 71,000 in Fatehabad district.

Giving this information on Tuesday, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau said that complainant Jagjit Singh of village Lamba in Fatehabad district has accused Kirpal Singh, Patwari of seeking Rs 1.42 lakh bribe in lieu of partition of his land. Out of which half of the money was to be given in the first installment.

The complainant had approached the Vigilance Bureau which laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed accepting Rs 71,000 in cash. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the accused. Further investigation is on, the spokesperson said.