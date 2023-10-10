Punjab: Press reporter held for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested Anil Vij, a reporter of a newspaper being published from Ludhiana, for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,00,000.

Disclosing this today, a spokesperson of the state VB said the accused reporter has been arrested on a complaint lodged by Surinder Arora, a resident of Rishi Balamik Nagar, Ludhiana.

He said the complainant had approached the VB and alleged the above said reporter had demanded a bribe of Rs three lakh or face demolition a pucca way leading to his house constructed on his (Arora’s) agricultural land.

The complainant had said the accused reporter had demanded Rs one lakh for a sub divisional officer (SDO) of Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), Rs one lakh for a junior engineer of GLADA and Rs one lakh for himself. Otherwise the pucca way would be demolished.

The spokesperson said that the VB team recorded the statement of the complainant and laid a trap in which the above said reporter has been arrested red-handed in the presence of two official witnesses while receiving a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant.

“In this regard a case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the reporter. Further investigation in this case was under progress,” he added.