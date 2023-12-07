Rajasthan garrison engineer caught taking bribe, arrested by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an assistant garrison engineer (age/contract) working in the office of garrison engineer, Military Engineering Services (MES), Kota, Rajasthan for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,10,000.

A case was registered on complaint against the accused that the age (contract) working in the office of the GE-Kota was demanded an amount of Rs 1,50,000 for passing the pending bills and also demanding Rs 10,000 for extension of earlier tenders of the complainant.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while demanding and accepting an amount of Rs.1,10,000 as bribe/undue advantage form the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused at Kota and Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The arrested accused is being produced today in the court of special judge, CBI cases, Jaipur (Rajasthan).