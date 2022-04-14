Our govt has focused on bringing positive changes in the lives of the people: Jai Ram Thakur

Our government has focused on bringing positive changes in the lives of the people and ensuring rapid and balanced development of the state, said Jai Ram Thakur, chief minister of Himachal Pradesh said in a message on Himachal Pradesh completing 74 years of its existence.

In a message Chief minister of Himachal Pradesh said, “On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartiest greetings to people of the state and express my gratitude for their support in making Himachal Pradesh a peaceful, progressive and prosperous state.

“This is a a special day to pay homage to the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters of Himachal Pradesh, the valor of its brave soldiers and the people. Besides, it is an occasion to celebrate and to be proud of our rich cultural and traditional heritage and saluting the people for their hard work.: he added.

At the time of formation of the state, there was a huge scarcity of basic facilities in Himachal Pradesh. Basic facilities like drinking water, electricity, roads, educational and health institutions were almost negligible. Despite all odds, the hardworking and honest people of the state played a pivotal role in making Himachal Pradesh a developed and prosperous state, Jai Ram Thakur said in his message.

He expressed joy that after its formation, Himachal Pradesh has made rapid progressive strides and today stands as a model of development amongst big states of the country.

The chief minister of Himachal thanked the people of Himachal Pradesh in expressing their faith in his government. “With the blessings and support of the people, I have also got the opportunity to serve the state for last more than four years. As soon as our government was formed, we took a resolve to work for the betterment of the state and its people. We have not only fulfilled the promises made to the people by adopting BJP’s election manifesto as our policy document but our government launched many welfare schemes and developmental programmes to benefit every section of the society.” He said

“Our government has focused on bringing positive changes in the lives of the people and ensuring rapid and balanced development of the state. Himachal also faced hard times due to Corona pandemic but with the wholehearted support of the people, we were able to control the situation and also simultaneously ensured to maintain the pace of development. The State Government is making every effort to ensure transparent and accountable governance.” He added.

He said that the schemes started for grievance redressal have been immensely popular. “In order to provide relief to the people, the state government took unique initiative of hosting Jan Manch for redressal of their grievances at their door-step. It is a matter of pride that this programme has become so popular that so far, 25 Jan Manch have been organized at 424 places and out of 54,565 complaints received, more than ninety percent have been resolved.” He said.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said, ‘Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100’ have immensely benefited the people.

The chief minister also talked about the unique government schemes which have become very popular and helped people immensely. “The state government started ‘Mukhya Mantri Shagun Yojna’ for marriage of daughters belonging to families living below poverty line. The financial assistance of Rs. 31 thousands is being provided under the scheme for their marriage. ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanyadan Yojna’ has also proved to be beneficial in providing financial assistance for the marriage of destitute women and girls.” He said.

“Our government has started ‘HIMCARE’ scheme from January, 2019 under which five members of the beneficiary family are being provided free treatment facility up to Rs. 5 lakh per year. Till date, about 5.40 lakh families have been registered under HIMCARE and a sum of Rs. 218 crore has been spent on cashless treatment of 2.40 lakh patients. “ the chief minister added.

In the message Jai Ram Thakur also reiterated his commitment for upliftment of the poor. He said, “In order to provide financial assistance to the economically weaker sections suffering from serious ailments, the state government has started ‘Mukhya Mantri Sahara Yojna’. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs. 3,000 is provided to them every month. So far, Rs. 60.50 crore has been provided to about 18 thousand beneficiaries under this scheme.

The chief minister concluded his message by extending his heartiest greetings to his people