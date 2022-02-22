Five Bihar armed police injured in road accident

Five Bihar Military Police (BMP) personnel were injured, three of them seriously, after their vehicle was rammed by a speeding truck in Sheikhpura district on Tuesday, police said.

The BMP men, who were escorting the convoy of cabinet minister Sheela Mandal, were admitted in Sadar hospital of the district.

The impact of the accident was such that the vehicle on which the BMP men were was completely damaged. The truck driver managed to escape from the spot.

“We have details of the truck. Hence, we will arrest the errant driver very soon,” Pappu Singh, the incharge of Mahuli police post, said.