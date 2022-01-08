Covid surge: Orissa HC to start virtual proceedings from Jan 10

Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, the Orissa High Court will move to virtual proceedings from January 10, a notification issued by the High Court Registry said.

All the benches of the High Court shall function only through video conferencing during the period from January 10 till February 4.

The notification also directed the Subordinate Courts/ Tribunals to function with 50 per cent staff on a rotation basis on each working day during the period from January 10 to February 4. It shall automatically get extended or vacated on extension or vacation of the restrictions, as the case may be, by the State Government, it said.

The notification further directed the offices of the High Court to function with 50 per cent strength of employees (except Officers in the rank of Assistant Registrar and above who shall attend office daily) during the period under the instructions of the officer concerned.

The roster for 50 per cent attendance of employees in the High Court shall be prepared by the Superintendents in such a manner that the employees are required to attend office on alternate days and they shall not leave the headquarters during the above period, the notification concluded.