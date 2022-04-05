Cong slams saffron party for looting people by hiking taxes

Himachal Pradesh Congress on Tuesday criticized the BJP governments at Centre and state over increase in prices of petroleum products and essential services in the country and termed it as a loot with common man.

Himachal Congress legal cell chairman I N Mehta said the BJP government is now diverting people’s attention from such sensitive issues to hide its failures in curbing rising prices.

Mehta slammed the saffron party for ‘looting people’ by raising taxes and highlighted the repeated surge in fuel prices over the past 13 days, during which there was a total increase of Rs 9 per litre of petrol and diesel prices.

He stated that the state Congress would continue its protests against inflation in the coming days.

Be it petrol, diesel or LPG, the BJP government has continued to increase prices and is looting the people. The government, he said, was raising prices in an unscientific manner.

The decline in the petrol and diesel and LPG prices prior to the elections was merely an eye wash which was changed right after the elections had ended in the state, he added.