Ayushman Bharat scheme a boon for healthy & happy India: Haryana Gov

Haryana Governor Shri Bandaru Dattatraya on Saturday said Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), India’s flagship health insurance scheme, has proved a boon in realising the dream of a healthy and happy India.

Crores of people in the country have got healthcare through this scheme, Dattatraya said in his message on Ayushman Bharat Diwas.

He said in the time of Covid-19, AB-PMJAY as proved more important for the people.

The Governor said this scheme has become a boon for the common man. He said the Ayushman Bharat scheme is the world’s biggest scheme in the field of healthcare due to which crores of people in the country are getting health related benefits.

Under the scheme, eligible families are given free treatment facilities up to Rs Five lakh per annum. Around 11 crore families have been identified to benefit under this scheme across the country.

Dattatraya said Haryana is the first state in the country to launch Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana. Haryana and other states of the country have taken the full advantage of this scheme, he said.

Around 16 lakh beneficiaries have been covered under this scheme in Haryana. Ayush Health Wellness Centres are being upgraded to provide benefits to the rural people under this scheme.

Dattatraya said by upgrading health services in primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) in rural areas of the country and the state, needy people living in rural areas would get more benefits of this scheme