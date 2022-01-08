Assembly polls an end of anarchy, chaos in Punjab: Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said the announcement of Assembly polls in Punjab on February 14 “signals the end of anarchy, chaos, confusion and misgovernance in the state”.

In a statement here, the SAD president said the people of the state will immediately heave a big sigh of relief after the announcement of polls.

“The people of the state are ready and eagerly looking forward to a strong, stable and development oriented SAD-BSP government, committed to peace and communal harmony. The present rulers had reduced governance to a circus joke. People will heave a sigh of relief that it is over and the state will go back to the serious and sober business of governance by the SAD and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance,” he said.

Badal said the announcement of the election schedule also signaled the end of five wasted years in Punjab.

“Punjab is now ready for a return to a government that cares for the people with peace, communal harmony and people’s welfare as its top priorities. SAD thanks EC for polls on schedule,” the SAD leader said.

“We are the happiest. We are ready for action and are eagerly waiting for the bugle to be blown. We are far ahead of others in preparations and ground reality. There is joy and excitement in SAD camp as the cadre is raring to go. They have already sprung into action,” he added.