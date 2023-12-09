Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Muslim woman beaten up for voting for BJP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday met the Muslim woman who was allegedly beaten up by her family for voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held state legislative assembly elections.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Chouhan said he has directed officials to take appropriate action and assured complete security and financial help to the victim.

“The case of one of my sisters being harassed by her family for voting for BJP for a strong democracy has come to my notice. I have directed the officials to take appropriate action in this regard. Along with this, the victim sister will also be given complete security and financial help. My sister, don’t worry about anything, your brother is always with you,” he said.

मजबूत लोकतंत्र के लिए भाजपा को अपना मत देने पर मेरी एक बहन को उसके परिवार द्वारा प्रताड़ित करने का मामला मेरे संज्ञान में आया है। मैंने इस संबंध में अधिकारियों को निर्देशित कर उचित कार्रवाई करने को कहा है। इसके साथ ही पीड़ित बहन को पूरी सुरक्षा व आर्थिक मदद भी दी जाएगी। मेरी… pic.twitter.com/O2VO7EtNry — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 9, 2023

Samina, a 30-year-old Muslim woman from Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore, alleged that she was beaten up by her brother-in-law after she voted for the BJP in the assembly polls.

When the results were announced on December 3, the BJP secured landslide victory. Samina celebrated the saffron party’s poll success but this, however, irked her family and her brother-in-law thrashed her.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the incident took place on December 4.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 294 (related to the usage of obscene words in public), Section 323, (related to voluntarily causing hurt to any person), Section 506 (related to criminal intimidation) and Section 34 (related to criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention).

Before meeting with Chouhan, Samina had also met Sehore’s District Magistrate, Praveen Singh Adhayach, who had also promised to conduct an inquiry in the case.

“He (Javed Khan) was angry as I voted for the BJP. I received several injuries after being beaten by him. Today, DM has promised to conduct an inquiry in the case and take action in the case,” she had told reporters after meeting the DM