Zurich Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd with 85.71m throw; Sreeshankar 5th with 7.99m jump

India’s Neeraj Chopra finished second in the men’s javelin throw event at the Zurich Diamond League meet on Thursday night behind Jakub Vadlejch (85.86).

The start was not impressive as he threw 80.79m in his first attempt and could not register a mark in his next two attempts. Chopra then threw 85.22m in his fourth attempt.

He produced his best throw of the night with his final attempt, an 85.71m heave that secured him the second spot.

The Indian’s best effort was just 15 centimetres short of Vadlejch’s best throw on the night.

After 4 Diamond League events, Chopra finished at third spot with 23 points.

Meanwhile, India Murali Sreeshankar has also qualified for the Diamond League final after finishing fifth (best attempt: 7.99m) in the men’s long jump.

He accumulated 14 points (6+4+4) from the three Diamond League events he participated.

The Diamond League finals is scheduled for September 16-17 in Eugene (US).