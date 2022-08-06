Zimbabwe achieve historic win against Bangladesh in first ODI

Supported by splendid hundreds from Innocent Kaia and Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe registered one of the most important triumph in their cricketing history overcoming Bangladesh by five wickets in a high-scoring first One-day International at the Harare Sports Club.

This was Zimbabwe’s first ODI win against Bangladesh in quite a while after an essential run pursue that saw the guests scoring a mammoth 303/2 preceding Zimbabwe, who had as of late secured the T20I series 2-1, overhauled the total with 10 balls to spare.

This was the host team fourth effective run chase of at least 300 in ODIs in Harare.

Conceding 303/2 in the wake of picking to bowl first, Zimbabwe’s expectations experienced a blow early when the openers fell short in the initial two overs to leave them struggling at 6/2. Wesley Madhevere was pursued out a promising stand, yet Zimbabwe found Sikandar Raza acting the hero once more.

Partnership of Innocent Kaia, Raza helped Zimbabwe out of the groove and into the driver’s seat. The pair continued onward, pushing down the required rate with a perfectly-paced partnership.

Kaia finished his maiden ODI ton while Raza secured his fourth as the pair put on a 192-run stand, the third highest ever for Zimbabwe in ODIs. Hamilton Mazakadza and Raza himself hold the record for the highest stand (224 goes) against Afghanistan in 2014.

Even when Kaia was eventually dismissed for 110, Zimbabwe were well on course to seal the game. Raza remained unbeaten on 135 as Zimbabwe registered a memorable win for the ages.

This was their third highest run chase, with the top one coming eleven years ago against New Zealand in Bulawayo. This was also their second ODI win in 2022, having beat Sri Lanka in Pallekele in January this year.

Notably, this is Zimbabwe’s first win in ODIs against Bangladesh since they beat them in Bulawayo in May 2013. They had lost 19 successive ODIs to Bangladesh in between.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 303/2 in in 50 overs (Tamim Iqbal 62, Litton Das 81 retd hurt, Anamul Haque 73, Mushfiqur Rahim 52 not out) lost to Zimbabwe 307/5 in 48.2 overs (Innocent Kaia 110, Sikandar Raza 135 not out) by five wickets.