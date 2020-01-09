Amid the ongoing debate over ICC’s idea of introducing four-day Tests from 2023 cycle, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav went for a five-day Test match and suggested that the traditional format of the game shouldn’t be tinkered with.

“To be very honest, I would prefer five-day Test cricket. Test cricket is made for five days and I would not like to see any change in it. Something which is classic should be kept as it is,” said Kuldeep on the eve of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Pune as quoted by IANS.

Notably, the International Cricket Committee (ICC) is in fact set to discuss the four-day Test proposal in March despite criticism from some of the players, including some of the current and former greats like Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble, who is the head of ICC’s cricket committee, had confirmed that the proposal of the four-day Tests will be discussed in the next round of the ICC meetings which will be held in Dubai from 27-31 March.

“Since I am part of the committee, I can’t tell what I am thinking about it (proposal) at the moment. We will discuss it in the meeting and let you know,” Kumble told PTI.