Groin injury forces Kuldeep out of action, no confirmation on return

In a major setback for struggling Delhi Capitals, star left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is likely to be out of action from IPL 2024 for some time after being advised rest as a precautionary measure to heal a groin niggle that he picked after the franchise’s opening two games of the season.

Kuldeep played Capital’s opening two matches this season – both away games, against Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals – and picked up three wickets. But he missed their next games in Visakhapatnam, their second home venue: against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, the 29-year-old has been travelling with the side for all the matches, and as of now, it seems highly unlikely that he will participate in DC’s upcoming contest against fellow strugglers Mumbai Indians on Sunday. There is no confirmation yet on when he will be ready to play again.

While it is mandatory for IPL franchises to report niggles and injury concerns of an India player to the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and the national selectors will be keeping a close tap on his fitness, considering he is a frontrunner to take one of the spin slots in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup, which starts on June 1 in the West Indies and the USA.

Kuldeep entered the IPL after a successful five-match Test series against England, where he bowled more than one match-turning spell. Kuldeep played from the second Test onwards and finished with 19 wickets, including a five-for in the final Test in Dharamsala, where he was named the Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, the Capitals will have a four-day gap after their April 7 match against Mumbai Indians, and will next be in action against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 12.

DC are currently at the penultimate ninth place in the IPL points table with just a solitary win in four matches, and the franchise will need to string together a few wins sooner rather than later and for that they will need Kuldeep back in the mix as soon as possible.