Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof on Friday won the toss and opted to field first against England in their ICC Women’s World Cup tie at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

It is to note that Pakistan’s Javeria Khan is playing her 100th T20I match.

“We are bowling first. I think it’s a good wicket, the ball was coming nicely under lights in the last game, so we will bowl first. We need to put them under pressure and stick on our strengths. Last game gave us a lot of belief. One change,” said Maroof after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, England skipper Heather Knight said: “We are going to bat first. The wicket looks a bit slow so we would like to put the runs on the board and defend it later. They (Pakistan) proved a lot the last time we played against them. We are playing the same team.”

Here are the Playing XIs of both the teams:

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (w), Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

England Women: Amy Ellen Jones (w), Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Sarah Glenn