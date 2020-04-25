In a recent development Australian women’s cricketer Beth Mooney revealed that she had in fact received multiple offers from Big Bash clubs and stated that she will keep her options open prior to making a final decision.

Mooney, who play for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League, played brilliant innings of 78 runs in the finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 last month. She was involved in a match-defining partnership of 115 runs against India which saw them post a daunting target of 184 for India.

Consequently, Australia went on to win the match and lift the cup.

“I’ve had a few really good offers from different clubs. I haven’t really got anywhere with a decision yet, but as I said at the end of the last Big Bash season, it would take a lot for me to not be playing at Brisbane,” Cricket Australia’s digital content team quoted Mooney as saying.

“But there’s also plenty of opportunity out there to play with different people and under different coaches, so I’ll keep my options open and hopefully have a decision in the next couple of weeks,” she added.