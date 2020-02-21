Ahead of Australia’s opening match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, off-spinner Molly Strano has replaced injured fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck.

The pacer, who has played nine T20Is, six ODIs and one Test match so far for Australia, will misses the mega event due to stress injury in her right foot.

The Event Technical Committee of the coveted tournament has approved the move.

27-year-old Strano has so far played five T20Is for Australia.

Australia captain Meg Lanning said Vlaeminck’s injury is a “massive loss” for the team.

Vlaeminck’s out-and-out pace has been a major part of Australia’s bowling arsenal since her debut against India in 2018, the side she was due to play in Friday’s tournament opener.

“It’s a massive loss and she is obviously pretty shattered with its timing,” said Meg Lanning as quoted by IANS.

“It was a little bit of a flat day on Wednesday finding out the news. She was set for a big role for us.

“I’m pretty devastated for her. I guess it provides an opportunity for Molly to come in and play a role for us. Unfortunately for Tay, she won’t get to compete, which is pretty devastating for her.

“There’s no real like-for-like replacement for Tay — no one does what she does. Molly has bowled well in the powerplay in the past and can bowl at any time through the innings.

“It wasn’t a specific incident. It just built up over a few days; it was a shock to us all.

“There is never a good time to get injured but to have done so much work coming into this tournament and to get ruled out just before, we’re all feeling for her,” she added.