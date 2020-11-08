The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas beat Trailblazers in the last league match of the ongoing Women’s T20 Challenge. However, the points earned by both the teams made sure that they would face themselves in the final again on Sunday.

While Supernovas have more points than the other two teams, Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers own superior net run-rate than Mithali Raj-led Velocity.

After posting a challenging 146/6 wickets, Supernovas restricted their opponents to 144/5 wickets in 20 overs. Chamari Athapaththu’s 67 off 48 and her 89-run partnership with Priya Puniya (30 runs) were the brightest prospects of Supernovas’ innings.

Chamari fell soon but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with valuable 31 as her side managed to post a decent total on board.

For Trailblazers, Khatun, Harleen Deol, and Jhulan Goswami picked a wicket apiece.

Chasing the target, Trailblazers witnessed a good start as Smriti (33) and Deandra Dottin (27) added 44 runs before Shakera Selman (2/31) scalped the latter. Selman struck again in the same over when she castled Richa Ghosh (4) cheaply.

Deepti Sharma (43 not out) then repaired the quick damages with a 35-run partnership with Smriti, who departed in the 13th over.

Dayalan Hemalatha (4) too, fell soon however, Deepti and Harleen Deol (27) ensured their side approaches home without further hiccups, stitching 52 runs off 29 balls.

Just when Trailblazers were four runs short of victory, with two balls to be bowled, Radha Yadav (2/30) turned the match in Supernovas’ way when she got the better of Harleen.

With four needed off the final ball, incoming batter Sophie Ecclestone failed to score the required runs and her team finished at 144/5 in 20 overs.

Opting the innings, Chamari and Priya Punia (30) forged a crucial 89-run partnership for the first wicket before Salma Khatun (1/25) dismissed the latter in the 12th over.

Brief scores: Supernovas: 146/6 wkts in 20 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 67, Harmanpreet Kaur 31; Jhulan Goswami 1/17) beat Trailblazers144/5 wkts in 20 overs (Deepti Sharma 43, Smriti Mandhana 33; Radha Yadav 2/30) by 2 runs

With IANS inputs