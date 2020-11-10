The Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers lifted their maiden Women’s T20 Challenge trophy after they outclassed two-time champions Supernovas by 16 runs in the summit clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Monday night.

Put into bat, Smriti’s scintillating 68 (49 balls, 5x4s, 3x6s), along with Deandra Dottin’s 20, took Trailblazers to a fighting 118/8 wickets in 20 overs.

It was left-arm spinner Radha Yadav’s (5/16) brilliant bowling effort towards the end that wreaked havoc on the Trailblazers’ middle-order as, barring Richa Ghosh (10), the other batswomen failed to touch the double digit mark.

Meanwhile, Radha also became the first player to claim a five-wicket haul in the history of the Women’s T20 Challenge.

Chasing the paltry target, Supernovas never looked in control as Trailblazers bowlers clicked in unison, jolting them at regular intervals.

Trailblazers skipper Harmanpreet Kaur tried her best to help her team cross the line with a gritty 30-run knock. However, she lacked support from her other batswomen.

Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia and Shashikala Siriwardene chipped in with 13, 14 and 19 runs respectively, but they all failed to convert the start as Trailblazers fell short by 16 runs in their 20 overs.

Bangladeshi off-spinner Salma Khatun (3/18) was the wrecker-in-chief for Trailblazers while offie Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone settled with two and one wicket respectively.

Smriti was adjudged the Player of the Final and Radha was named Player of the Series.

Brief scores: Trailblazers: 118/8 wkts in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 68, Deandra Dottin 20, Radha Yadav 5/16) beat Supernovas: 102/7 wkts in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 30, Shashikala Siriwardene 19, Salma 3/18, Deepti 2/9) by 16 runs