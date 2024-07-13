Wimbledon: Rohit Sharma attends Medvedev-Alcaraz semi-final clash

India skipper Rohit Sharma attended the first semi-final clash of the Wimbledon 2024 between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz at the centre court on Friday.

After winning the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the 20-over format. The Men in Blue got hold of the prestigious T20 WC trophy for the second time, defeating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados on June 29.

With 4231 runs in 159 games, Rohit is the format’s best scorer going out. He also owns the record for most hundreds (five) in T20 internationals. He has won two T20 World Cups: the first in 2007 while competing and the current one in 2024 as captain.

“Welcome to #Wimbledon, Rohit Sharma,” the official X handle of Wimbledon while sharing the picture of the Team India skipper.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also attended the first semi-final clash of the Wimbledon 2024 at the centre court on Friday. Karthik attended the match between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz with his wife Dipika Pallikal.

Coming to the first semi-final match of Wimbledon 2024, the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the final match of the tournament after defeating star Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev 6-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 at the centre court on Friday.

The Spanish tennis player failed to win the first set of the match after Medvedev dominated Alcaraz. However, the reigning champions bounced back in the game and won straight three sets to make his place in the final round of the Wimbledon 2024.

In the final match of the Wimbledon 2024, Carlos Alcaraz will face either Novak Djokovic or Lorenzo Musetti who will be facing off each other in the second semi-final of the prestigious tournament.

