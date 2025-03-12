Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma and more stars come together; WATCH

Dream11 has just dropped the most studded advertisement and the internet can’t keep calm! Featuring a high-stakes clash between Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan, the stars of the Indian cricket team told up the white flag between them. Oozing with star power, references, and tasteful humour, the ad is setting the right playing field for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The ensemble ad campaign features Featuring Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, and more.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the ad begins with Rishabh Pant requesting Aamir Khan to help him get a photo with Ranbir Kapoor. Khan responds by saying, “Forget the photo. He’ll give you a kiss instead. He’s like family, come here.” However, the atmosphere becomes tense when Khan refers to Kapoor as “Ranbir Singh.” Khan says, “He’s the biggest star of your generation—Ranbir… Singh.” Rohit Sharma corrects Khan saying, “Not Singh, sir, it’s Kapoor.” The superstar laughs it off, replying, “It’s the same thing, man… both are handsome, well done.” This sets in motion a banter between the two as other cricketers and actors try to mediate between the ‘Dangal’ and the ‘Animal’ star.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)



The ad also features riveting cameos by Jackie Shroff and Arbaaz Khan. As Kapoor quips that Khan should retire, the battle between ‘Khan and Khandaan’ begins. The two stars decide to settle scores on the field as they prepare their teams for the game season. Meanwhile, looking at their clash, Hardik Pandya asks Jasprit Bumrah which team will he choose. To this, the ace bowler replies that he is contemplating retiring, elevating the humour.

Since the release of the ad campaign, it has been going viral all over the internet. Fans can’t help but be in awe of the ensemble cast and the budget of the campaign. As Rohit Sharma posted the ad, several fans took to the comment section. “I’m getting a migraine thinking about the money splurged to get all of them together in an ad.” Another user penned, “This is not just an ad but a whole another universe.” Moreover, the ad is also going viral on Reddit. A user wrote, “This ad is so much better than current Bollywood films.” Another commented, “Giving me Andaz Apna Apna feels.”

Also Read: Dhanush seeks 1cr in damages from Nayanthara instead of interim relief