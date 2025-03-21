From Mahi to the Millennials: IPL 2025 blends icons and upstarts in its 18th season

The Indian Premier League is back — older, bolder, and refreshed with a host of new rules and new captains. The 18th edition of cricket’s biggest T20 spectacle kicks off on Saturday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). But with thunderstorms forecast, the glittering opener could face a soggy start.

New Rules, Fresh Twist

Just days before the tournament, the BCCI introduced a slew of rule changes following a captains’ meeting in Mumbai. The most headline-grabbing change is the lifting of the saliva ban — a restriction in place since the COVID-19 pandemic. While the ICC made it permanent in 2022, the IPL, with its own regulations, has brought it back after most captains gave the nod.

Another notable tweak is the introduction of two new balls in the second innings of evening games. From the 11th over onwards, umpires may introduce a fresh ball if dew significantly affects play — a move to curb high-scoring chases under wet conditions. This rule won’t apply to afternoon fixtures.

Additionally, the DRS has also been expanded to include height and off-side wides, ensuring fairer decision-making and fewer umpiring controversies.

Leadership shake-up

As many as seven of the 10 IPL teams, including defending champions KKR will be led by a new skipper, although some of them will be a stop-gap arrangement due to varied reasons. Shreyas Iyer, who had led the KKR to the title in 2024, will take fresh guard at Punjab Kings, while fellow Mumbai right-hander Ajinkya Rahane will don the captain’s armband for the Kolkata team.

Axar Patel will lead the Delhi Capitals, that includes his Team India senior KL Rahul, who will be aiming to shake off the disappointment of a turbulent stint with Lucknow Super Giants in 2024. Among the new leaders, the most surprising is Rajat Patidar, who is yet to play a T20I for India, leading the RCB team that features mega-star Virat Kohli.

Rajasthan Royals will start the season with Riyan Parag as interim captain for the first three matches due to Sanju Samson’s recovery from a finger injury taking longer than expected. Mumbai Indians will be led by Suryakumar Yadav in their away opener against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, as Hardik Pandya serves a suspension for an over-rate violation from last season.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, the most expensive buy worth a whopping Rs 27 crore at the IPL mega auction last November, will look for a fresh start at LSG. Despite making the squads for the Champions Trophy and the T20I series against England, he was not given a single match. The IPL thus gives him a chance to prove his credentials in the shortest format.

Big movers in the dugout

The shake-up isn’t limited to players. There’s a movement among the support staff too. Ricky Ponting has moved from Delhi Capitals to Punjab Kings as head coach. Hemang Badani has replaced Ponting as Delhi Capitals’ head coach.

Kevin Pietersen has joined Delhi Capitals as a mentor, while Rahul Dravid returns to Rajasthan Royals as head coach, his first IPL coaching stint after leading India to the T20 World Cup title last year. CSK veteran Dwayne Bravo will be KKR mentor, replacing Gautam Gambhir, who is now India’s head coach.

Age is just a number

No one can predict Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s plans other than the man himself. The former India skipper had already passed on the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad during the last season, and the 43-year-old who retired from international cricket in 2020, remains an enigma, gracing the field only during the IPL. He may not be the consistent match-winner like the one during his prime, but his mere presence and tactical acumen are a boost for the Men-in-Yellow. Is this going to be his final season — only Mahi has the answer to that.

Exactly 30 years his junior is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a prodigal batting talent acquired by Rajasthan Royals but it remains to be seen how many games he manages to get.

Rohit, Kohli, Jaddu back in T20 cricket

Having retired after the T20 World Cup triumph last year, the IPL will be the trio’s first appearance in the shortest format. Kohli, the top scorer of IPL 2024 with 741 runs, is still the backbone of RCB. Rohit will be eager to rediscover his touch for Mumbai Indians after a lean patch.

Match preview: KKR vs RCB

Seventeen years ago, Brendon McCullum lit up the first-ever IPL match with a record-breaking 158. That night in 2008 set the tone for a league that would redefine cricket.

Fast forward to 2025, and the rivalry continues. KKR, three-time champions, are now led by the calm and classy Rahane, while RCB hope the 18th edition — matching Virat Kohli’s jersey number — finally brings them their first title.

All eyes will be on Varun Chakravarthy, who starred in India’s Champions Trophy victory when he takes on Kohli, who’s been putting in extra hours to counter spin. Alongside him, Sunil Narine brings experience and explosive power that the KKR needs at the top, especially with Phil Salt now at RCB.

For RCB, Salt will open with Kohli, with Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma providing middle-order fireworks. However, the absence of Mohammed Siraj (now with Gujarat Titans) leaves a hole in the bowling attack. Veterans Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will need to step up on Eden Gardens’ spin-friendly pitch.

Opening Night Spectacle (Weather permitting)

The BCCI has lined up a star-studded opening ceremony with performances from Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani to kick off the tournament in style. While the excitement is palpable, the weather could play spoilsport as the forecast suggests rain and thunderstorms on match day, casting a shadow over what promises to be a thrilling start to a landmark season.