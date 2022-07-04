Wimbledon 2022: Sania Mirza-Mate Pavic advance to mixed doubles quarters

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic reached the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles quarterfinals after receiving a walkover in their Round of 16 match on Sunday.

Sania and Pavic, one-half of the Tokyo 2020 men’s doubles champions, were set to face Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan in the pre-quarters. They will now take on either the Australian-Canadian pair of John Peers and Gabriela Dabrowski or Brazil’s Bruno Soares and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals.

The Indian and her Croatian partner had beaten Spain’s David Vega Hernandez and Natela Dzalamidze of Georgia 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(3) in the first round.

Earlier, the 35-year-old tennis star had lost in the opening round of the women’s singles.

This is Sania’s final appearance at Wimbledon as she has announced that 2022 will be her last season as a professional tennis player.

(Inputs from IANS)