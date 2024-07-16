Will Hardik Pandya be officially handed the charge of India’s T20 side?

The retirement of Rohit Sharma from the T20I scheme of things has opened the door for speculations about his potential successor. While Hardik Pandya, vice-captain of India’s T20 World Cup winning team, is seen as a natural successor but given his injury-prone past, it won’t be surprising if the BCCI selectors could be mulling at another option.

Multiple injuries have been a setback to Hardik, and as a result of which, he has featured in just 54 of India’s 122 ODIs since January 2018. With an eye on managing his workload and keeping him injury free as India targets the ICC Champions Trophy, early 2025, the Ajit Agarkar-led side could be opting for another option to lead the T20I side.

Thus the first name that could be a possible frontrunner for the post is Suryakumar Yadav, a regular in the side. He captained a second-string India squad to a 4-1 series win over Australia last November, followed by a 1-1 series scoreline in South Africa.

Advertisement

However, with SKY also in the wrong side of the 30’s, the selectors might also go ahead with a youngster leading the T20I outfit, considering the changing dynamics of the format. Shubman Gill, who recently led India to a 4-1 series win against Zimbabwe, after serving as one of the travelling reserves with the World Cup-winning team, could also fit the bill.

With the limited overs tour to Sri Lanka, starting July 27, the Agarkar-led panel will be expected to take a call in the coming days. The inputs of Gautam Gambhir, the team’s newly-appointed head coach, will be crucial as he will be closely working with the new captain.

Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah for SL ODIs?

There are also growing speculations that the trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah could be rested for the ODIs against Sri Lanka, considering the fact that India is slated to play 10 Tests from September to January (five at home and five in Australia, all part of the 2023-25 WTC cycle). This also leaves the selectors with another job of naming a stand-by captain for the 50-over format.

KL Rahul, who stood in as captain when India last played ODIs, in South Africa last December, could make a return to the side as a middle order batter, if not the first-choice wicketkeeper, a role that he performed decently during India’s campaign in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Rahul and Gambhir share an old equation with the duo having worked together as captain and coach previously at Lucknow Super Giants.

Gill could also be a distant contender, considering his rollicking form in the format. Since the start of 2024, Gill is the second highest run-getter in 50 overs cricket.

The return of Pant in ODIs

Rishabh Pant has made a spectacular return to competitive cricket ever since that dreadful accident in December 2022. However, the explosive southpaw has only featured in the shortest formats ever since his return during the 2024 IPL campaign. The selectors could be tempted to test whether he has gained enough strength to sustain full 100 overs, and thus could make it to the side.

Even if he isn’t selected, Sanju Samson could be the first choice keeper for India in Sri Lanka, given his brilliant numbers with the bat in the format. Samson struck his maiden international century against South Africa late last year.

Shreyas Iyer, who lost his BCCI central contract last February, seemingly for failing to prioritise domestic cricket by not turning up for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, will also be desperately looking to get back into the side. Under Gambhir, Iyer had recently led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title, last season, and his decent ODI numbers (India’s third highest-run scorer in the 50-overs World Cup) could open the doors for a comeback.

With Rohit Sharma most likely to be rested and backed by a strong show in Zimbabwe, Yashasvi Jaiswal could earn his first ODI cap, while Ravindra Jadeja’s retirement from T20Is could help Washington Sundar retain his spot as a spin-bowling all-rounder. Washington is coming off a Player of the Series winning performance in Zimbabwe after ending the series with eight wickets in five matches at an economy of 5.16.

Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad could also be accommodated in the Sri Lanka tour, after an impressive series in the African nation.