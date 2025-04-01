Who is Jasmin Walia? The mystery woman rumored to be dating Hardik Pandya!

The internet is abuzz with whispers of a new romance brewing—Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and British singer-turned-TV personality Jasmin Walia. The speculation gained momentum when Jasmin boarded the Mumbai Indians team bus after their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday night in Mumbai. As fans hastily did two and two, let’s get into who Jasmin Walia is.

Who is Jasmin Walia?

Jasmin Walia has made a mark in both the music and television sectors. The Indian origin British singer has caused a splash in the entertainment world, not only for her singing but also her lively personality. She’s famous for chart-topping songs such as “Bom Diggy,” a song she dropped with Zack Knight which immediately took over the airwaves.

In 2017, the song topped the BBC Asian Network’s Official Asian Music Chart, earning over 424 million streams across platforms. That’s not the end of it. Jasmin also received a Mirchi Music Award nomination for Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year, something she achieved through her killer vocals and catchy songs.

Jasmin was born in 1995 in Essex, England, and was raised with very strong Indian roots and a love for music. Her professional life began with her debut single “Dum Dee Dum” released in 2016, her duet song with Zack Knight, which got popular among everyone.

She went on to release many singles over the next couple of years, like “Girl Like Me” and “Temple,” wherein she proved versatile by incorporating English, Punjabi, and Hindi in her music. In 2017, she became huge with “Bom Diggy,” which had become a party anthem.

The track’s music video, shot in the legendary London club Café de Paris, became a viral sensation, and the rest, they say, is history.

Apart from her music career, Jasmin has also tried her hand at acting. She played a role in the 2016 stage show of ‘Aladdin’ with Michelle Collins, which stretched her artistic horizon beyond music.

So, what’s been sparking the Hardik-Jasmin dating rumors?

This is not the first time the two have been sending off rumors. While attending the India vs. Pakistan match, Jasmin was in the stands, and some keen-eyed fans even alleged that she was blowing flying kisses to Hardik.

But that was not the only hint fans considered. Reddit users have been especially busy, unearthing old pictures that allegedly feature Hardik and Jasmin in the same places, such as a vacation to Greece.