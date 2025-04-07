Harry Brook succeeds Buttler as England’s white-ball captain

Harry Brook, who withdrew from the Delhi Capitals squad ahead of the ongoing 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is likely to face a ban from being a part of the lucrative tournament, was on Monday named England’s new white-ball skipper after Jos Buttler stepped down from the role following a dismal ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

The 26-year-old, who has been part of the white-ball setup since 2022, has been pivotal to England’s batting lineup across formats. Currently ranked number two in the ICC Test batting rankings, Brook has spent the past year as vice-captain in both ODI and T20I formats.

Advertisement

He made his captaincy debut against Australia last September in Buttler’s absence, earning praise for his tactical awareness and calm leadership. Brook was also the captain of England U19s in the Men’s U19 World Cup 2018.

Advertisement

“It’s a real honour to be named England’s white-ball captain. Ever since I was a kid playing cricket at Burley in Wharfedale, I dreamed of representing Yorkshire, playing for England, and maybe one day leading the team. To now be given that chance means a great deal to me,” Brook was quoted by ECB.

“I want to thank my family and coaches who’ve supported me every step of the way. Their belief in me has made all the difference and I wouldn’t be in this position without them. There’s so much talent in this country, and I’m looking forward to getting started, moving us forward, and working towards winning series, World Cups and major events. I’m excited to get going and give it everything I’ve got,” he added.

The new skipper’s first assignment will begin when England take on the West Indies at home across three ODIs and as many T20Is from 29 May, followed by a white-ball series against South Africa at home in September.