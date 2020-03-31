Unlike most of the Indian cricketers, Hanuma Vihari doesn’t look like an outgoing or a loud person on the field. But when it comes to the matter of hearts and romance, he can beat anyone in the team.

During a chat show on Cricbuzz, Vihari revealed that he had once driven from Hyderabad to Warangal with his friend, biryani and sambar rice at 2 in the night to meet his girlfriend Preethi.

After a three-hour-long drive, he was greeted by the locked house of his girlfriend. To make the matter worse, Preethi could not even come down to meet Vihari.

What came next was nothing short of a Bollywood scene as the 26-year-old cricketer defied his modest nature and decided to climb over the wall and find his way to his girlfriend. The love-struck Andhra cricketer somehow managed to meet Preethi and did not get caught.

The couple are now happily married but like the adventurous night the marriage also had its hardships. Apparently Preethi’s parents were not ready to accept Vihari since he was from a different caste.

But it proved hard for them to resist someone who had broken into their house in the middle of the night. And Vihari’s love finally prevailed and he married the love of his life in May last year.

Meanwhile, after making a lowkey debut in England in 2018, Vihari has gradually cemented his place in the Indian Test team with a string of good scores in 2019.

He has so far featured in nine red-ball games for India where he has managed to score runs at an average of almost 48 with one triple-figure score and four half-centuries.