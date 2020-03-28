When different cricketers are using the 21-day quarantine period to hone their co-curricular skills, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is using the time to repair his body.

The southpaw had on Friday uploaded a video on Twitter saying: “Running is my strength!! Perfect time to repair my body. #powerrun #speedat24 #staysafestayhome.”

In the video, Jadeja can be seen running on the treadmill.

The novel Coronavirus, which has already been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, has so far claimed at least 19 lives and infected over 850 in India.

Due to the crisis, PM Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. Following this, people got bound to remain in their homes till April 14, the final day of the lockdown.

The Coronavirus has put the whole world in a halt right now. With more than 27,000 deaths and over 597,000 infected across the globe, the medical staff and personnel in the world are working tirelessly to rescue the people from the virus.

Meanwhile, the sports personalities are also spreading awareness among the people and are in the front seat to acknowledge the selfless efforts of the medical staff and related teams.